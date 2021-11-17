Phase 2 of Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV to add 10 more cameras

Plans to progress the second phase of Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV programme are opening with a public consultation starting next week.

The new phase will see ten more cameras added to the existing CCTV network and all feedback on the original programme and to improve locations of the cameras is open for discussion.



Carrick Community CLG is a community led initiative to develop a public CCTV system for Carrick-on-Shannon.

Phase one was completed in 2019. Part of the process for the next phase needs approval from the Garda Commissioner and a public consultation.

Submissions can be sent to cctvconsultation@leitrimcoco.ie from November 23 to December 7.



Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire welcomed the plans to progress the second phase of the programme and said no more money needed to be fundraised for its completion.

Funding for CCTVs in towns will be reviewed earlier next year.



Mohill and Drumkeerin have both expressed an interest in developing a CCTV programme, however the communities would need to raise a huge amount of money to apply. Minister Heather Humphries informed councillors of the national review after Carrick MD had written asking for more money to be made available to communities seeking CCTV.