Search

17/11/2021

Phase 2 of Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV to add 10 more cameras

Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV system now operational

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Plans to progress the second phase of Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV programme are opening with a public consultation starting next week.
The new phase will see ten more cameras added to the existing CCTV network and all feedback on the original programme and to improve locations of the cameras is open for discussion.


Carrick Community CLG is a community led initiative to develop a public CCTV system for Carrick-on-Shannon.
Phase one was completed in 2019. Part of the process for the next phase needs approval from the Garda Commissioner and a public consultation.
Submissions can be sent to cctvconsultation@leitrimcoco.ie from November 23 to December 7.


Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire welcomed the plans to progress the second phase of the programme and said no more money needed to be fundraised for its completion.
Funding for CCTVs in towns will be reviewed earlier next year.


Mohill and Drumkeerin have both expressed an interest in developing a CCTV programme, however the communities would need to raise a huge amount of money to apply. Minister Heather Humphries informed councillors of the national review after Carrick MD had written asking for more money to be made available to communities seeking CCTV.

Five projects from Leitrim for BT Young Scientists

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media