Search

22/11/2021

Work to begin on Ballinamore's Junction Project

€1.73million regeneration of St Felim's College

Work to begin on Ballinamore's Junction Project

Ballinamore Junction Project vision

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Work on the Junction Project in Ballinamore is set to begin next month following the appointment of the contractor.
The project which secured €1.73million from the Rural Regeneration Fund is expected to be completed this time next year.


Ballinamore Community Council are very happy to announce the news, they secured grant assistance under Towns & Villages of €100,000, to demolish the link building and carry out works to the grounds and landscaping. Works to the grounds did not go ahead as funding soon became available from DRCD and LCC, to complete the renovation of the old Railway Station and ground works would need to be left until the end of the project.


The committee also welcome the soon to be opened Greenway/Cycle path, which runs through the grounds of the Junction.
These two projects go hand-in-hand with enhancing tourism potential, not only for Ballinamore but for the entire county of Leitrim.


Another exciting aspect to this project is that TG4 are following the story and hope to create a programme.
The TV show will focus on the journey for the buildings from Railway station to secondary school to final project destination of a Digital Hub, an Arts School and a Youth Facility.
This will be of immense interest to locals in particular.


The Junction Project hopes to transform the old St Felim's College into a Greenway Headquarters.
Two listed buildings will be regenerated and restored. The large space will provide a digital hub and co-working space; an artistic space for promotion of local arts and crafts along with a youth facility.


It is hoped the space will create jobs, develop local businesses and provide more social activities and facilities for people in the area.

Check out our fans photos from Ballinamore Sean O'HEslins' Connacht Club clash with Mountbellew Moylough - GALLERY

BREAKING Update: Ballinamore scratch card winner gets an even bigger "surprise"

Winning ticket worth ten times more!!

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media