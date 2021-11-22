Work to begin on Ballinamore's Junction Project

Work on the Junction Project in Ballinamore is set to begin next month following the appointment of the contractor.

The project which secured €1.73million from the Rural Regeneration Fund is expected to be completed this time next year.



Ballinamore Community Council are very happy to announce the news, they secured grant assistance under Towns & Villages of €100,000, to demolish the link building and carry out works to the grounds and landscaping. Works to the grounds did not go ahead as funding soon became available from DRCD and LCC, to complete the renovation of the old Railway Station and ground works would need to be left until the end of the project.



The committee also welcome the soon to be opened Greenway/Cycle path, which runs through the grounds of the Junction.

These two projects go hand-in-hand with enhancing tourism potential, not only for Ballinamore but for the entire county of Leitrim.



Another exciting aspect to this project is that TG4 are following the story and hope to create a programme.

The TV show will focus on the journey for the buildings from Railway station to secondary school to final project destination of a Digital Hub, an Arts School and a Youth Facility.

This will be of immense interest to locals in particular.



The Junction Project hopes to transform the old St Felim's College into a Greenway Headquarters.

Two listed buildings will be regenerated and restored. The large space will provide a digital hub and co-working space; an artistic space for promotion of local arts and crafts along with a youth facility.



It is hoped the space will create jobs, develop local businesses and provide more social activities and facilities for people in the area.