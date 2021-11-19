Ballinamore local wins €50,000 on scratch card from 'Lucky Murphys'

Lucky Murphy's strikes again! A local Ballinamore person was won €50,000 cash from a scrach card from Philip Murphy's shop in Ballinamore this morning.

Philip Murphy told the paper the winning scratch card was an "All Cash Extravaganza" and he was delighted to report the winner was "a local and a regular customer."

The scratch card which retails for €20 is a popular gift item, but the local winner had bought the scratch card for themselves and will now have a very "merry" Christmas!

Murphy's Foodstore on St Bridget Street, Ballinamore is home to a number of lotto and scratch card wins over the years and has earned the local name of "Lucky Murphys."

