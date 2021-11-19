Search

19/11/2021

Ballinamore local wins €50,000 on scratch card from 'Lucky Murphys'

Ballinamore local wins €50,000 on scratch card from 'Lucky Murphys'

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Lucky Murphy's strikes again! A local Ballinamore person was won €50,000 cash from a scrach card from Philip Murphy's shop in Ballinamore this morning.

Philip Murphy told the paper the winning scratch card was an "All Cash Extravaganza" and he was delighted to report the winner was "a local and a regular customer."

The scratch card which retails for €20 is a popular gift item, but the local winner had bought the scratch card for themselves and will now have a very "merry" Christmas!

Murphy's Foodstore on St Bridget Street, Ballinamore is home to a number of lotto and scratch card wins over the years and has earned the local name of "Lucky Murphys."

The innovative shop has also been making a name for itself as a treat haven and attracts young and old from all around for it's selection of ice cream and desserts. The shop now serves a large variety of icecreams, desserts, crepes and waffles and despite it being the end of November the demand for icecream has not weaned in Ballinamore!

Leitrim still has the highest rate of Covid in Ireland

Figures for Ballinamore, Manorhamilton and Carrick-on-Shannon areas

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media