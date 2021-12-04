Funding for feasibility study into wind renewable energy potential in this region

Leitrim County Council has secured funding for a feasibility study into wind renewable energy potential in the Irish Atlantic region.

Ministers of State with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Robert Troy TD and Damien English TD announced the successful applicants under the Government’s Regional Enterprise Transition Scheme (RETS) Feasibility Funding in the past week. Local TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan has welcomed the allocation.

The project will investigate how the public bodies/educational bodies can assist in guiding the development and growth of the supply chain for the existing on shore wind industry and transitioning it into the emerging offshore wind generation sector.

Part of the study will also focus on diversification and development opportunities available for stakeholders.

Nationally, just over €548,000, has been allocated across 18 feasibility studies, including the study by Leitrim County Council.

The studies will be carried out in the coming months.

Speaking following the funding announcement, Minister Frank Feighan said: “I wish to congratulate Leitrim County Council on their successful application and given the challenges Ireland faces in changing the way we generate our electricity I do hope that the findings in this feasibility study provide options for wind industry development especially the emerging offshore wind generation sector.”