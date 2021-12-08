Sligo native to go on trial for Kinlough arson

Ballyshannon Courthouse
A Sligo native has been returned for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on a charge of arson in County Leitrim, at Ballyshannon District Court.
Jake Farrell, (21) formerly of John Street Sligo, and currently of Orchard Park, Donegal Town is charged that on May 7 last year, at The Lane, Kinlough, County Leitrim did commit arson to a dwelling house.
A Book of Evidence was served on the defendant in Ballyshannon last Friday.
He was returned for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on March 8.
The defendant was on bail and was released his own bond of €100, to sign on twice weekly at Donegal Town District Court on Tuesday and Saturday and to live at the stated address in Donegal Town.
Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern applied for and was granted a senior and a junior counsel owing to the charge of arson.
