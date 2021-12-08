Search

08 Dec 2021

Sligo native to go on trial for Kinlough arson

Man refused bail on 11 burglary charges

Ballyshannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

A Sligo native has been returned for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on a charge of arson in County Leitrim, at Ballyshannon District Court.
Jake Farrell, (21) formerly of John Street Sligo, and currently of Orchard Park, Donegal Town is charged that on May 7 last year, at The Lane, Kinlough, County Leitrim did commit arson to a dwelling house.
A Book of Evidence was served on the defendant in Ballyshannon last Friday.
He was returned for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on March 8.
The defendant was on bail and was released his own bond of €100, to sign on twice weekly at Donegal Town District Court on Tuesday and Saturday and to live at the stated address in Donegal Town.
Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern applied for and was granted a senior and a junior counsel owing to the charge of arson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media