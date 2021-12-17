Homeless man broke into house and slept in young woman’s bed in Leitrim

A homeless man who smashed a window in the home of a young Manorhamilton woman and slept in her bedroom has been remanded in custody until December 16 for a Probation Report, at Manorhamilton District Court.

In remanding Cian Quinn, (24) no fixed abode, Manorhamilton in custody, Judge Sandra Murphy ordered that he be given medical and psychological treatment while in custody.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at the home of Ms Courtney Granaghan at McDermott Terrace on December 4.

He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger to himself and others on November 21 and to a similar offence and a charge of using threatening and abusive behaviour on November 28.

Sergeant John O’Reilly said that gardai got a report on November 21 of a domestic incident in the Benbo district from a couple not involved in the matter.

The defendant was told to leave the house and when he did, he was falling on the ground and very drunk and not able to stand up.



On November 28 gardai got another report of a domestic incident in Dillon Court and the defendant was in his parents' home and was told to leave it and was abusive when he came out.

Meanwhile, Ms Granaghan told the court that the defendant had been friendly with her sister Kelsey but she was fed up with the defendant who had been in the house previously.

She told the court she got a report that when she was away, her home had been broken into and the defendant was lying asleep in her bed upstairs.

The witness told the court that she told the caller to ring the gardai.



The defendant had been calling to her home and trying to get in over the past few weeks and he did not have her permission for him to enter her home.

The witness said she was scared about what had happened as she lived alone.

She added that he had used a car battery to break the window and the damage caused was €250.

Sergeant O’Reilly told the court that gardai got a call that an intruder was asleep upstairs in the house, and he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

He was brought to the garda station to be assessed but he refused to engage with the doctor, the court heard.



Courtney Granaghan told the court she would not go back to her home unless the defendant was not around town.

She added that her sister Kelsey and the defendant were friends at the time but are not any longer.

The witness added that she had the window boarded up as she could not afford to get a new window.

She said that on another occasion the defendant and her sister “were off their heads on tablets” and he went for the witness.



Defence solicitor Niamh McGovern said the defendant seemed to have reconciled with his partner with whom he had a three-year-old son and she was willing to let him live with her in Kilkenny.

Judge Murphy asked the State to verify this.

The court heard the defendant was originally from Athlone, and his parents had moved to Manorhamilton 18 months ago.

He had 50 previous convictions.

Judge Murphy said the defendant had a very long and detailed criminal record and it was “escalating”.

Ms McGovern said her client needed help for mental health issues and if he did not get it, he might not be around to appear before the court.



The defendant told the court that he wanted matters to be over and done with.

He said never meant to make Courtney Granaghan unsafe.

Ms McGovern asked that the matter be finalised that day and for the court to have counselling and probation services for the defendant while he was in jail.

Judge Murphy said she needed a Probation Report, noting that the defendant was not welcome in Manorhamilton.

She remanded the defendant in custody until December 16 for a Probation Report.

Ms McGovern asked that the case be put back to later that day to see if he had an address to go to in Kilkenny.

When it resumed, the court heard his partner was willing to allow the defendant to live with her in Kilkenny.

Sergeant O’Reilly said that given the defendant’s history it would be better off he was remanded in custody until December 16 at Sligo District Court.