Looking back at 2021 in Leitrim - April

A wave of sadness swept over Co Leitrim in April when legendary Leitrim footballer Pakie McGarty (87) passed away.

He was Leitrim's greatest ever footballer, a revered figure in the county and further afield, was a superstar of his time, a supremely talented and natural footballer whose deeds on the playing fields for Leitrim and Connacht have passed into legend.

The Mohill man played for the Leitrim county team for 23 years between 1949 and 1971, playing his first senior game at the age of 16.

Avant Money and Leitrim GAA extended the sponsorship deal with Pairc Sean MacDiarmada. The deal saw a new name for the county grounds ‘Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada’ which is in place until 2024.

In good news, the towns of Mohill and Dromahair secured almost €4.5m between them from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Mohill received the biggest share, with €2,520,000 awarded towards an innovative public realm improvement scheme, which will see the town centre enhanced and the street layout altered for a more accessible pedestrian experience.

Dromahair was awarded funding of €1,939,388, towards a total project cost of €2,154,876, for the development of a new public library and digital hub. This will convert the former Patton's Hotel into a new multi-use community space.

In April work started on Ballinamore's old St Patrick's NS to transform it into the town's new childcare, preschool and afterschool service Picture: Ballinamore Area Photos & Beyond

Also this month Mohill released details of the development of a new clubhouse, dressing rooms and gym at Philly McGuinness Park.

The club were successful last year in an application for funding from the Leitrim Local Community Development Committee Rural Development LEADER Programme 2014-2020 and the grant of €300,000 is a key factor to developing the new facilities.

On April 21 Carphone Warehouse in Carrick-on-Shannon announced the “immediate” closure of all branches, leaving at least six locals without a job to return to.

The employees lost their jobs at the branch in Rosebank Retail Park, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The company said, “Footfall in our Carphone Warehouse stores is down significantly, and we don't expect many customers to sign new contracts with us during this time.”