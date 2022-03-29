Plans are underway for Music Generation Leitrim’s Youth Trad orchestra to perform at The Joe Mooney Summer School this July.

Despite the fact the orchestra was only two weeks old when Covid 19 forced rehearsals to go online, the orchestra together with guest artist Michael Rooney composed new music and recorded a video that became an internet sensation.

Pictured above - The Youth Trad Orchestra at the recent Mayo Sligo Leitrim ETB National Sales Apprentice, which was launched by Niall Collins Minister of State. Also pictured is Tom Grady CE, Cormac Hanlon Adult Education Officer, Therese McCartin Development Officer Music Generation Leitrim, John Carty and Padraic Collins



Development Officer Therese McCartin says, "With rehearsals live again, we are planning the next phase for The Youth Trad Orchestra. We are delighted and feel privileged to have the opportunity to perform at the Joe Mooney Summer School this July where the Orchestra will play local music and original compositions by Michael Rooney, John Carty and Lorraine Sweeney”.



The Orchestra is currently enrolling new members. If you are a traditional Irish musician aged between 12 - 18 years and would like to get involved contact musicgenerationleitrim@msletb. ie or log onto www. musicgenerationleitrim.com



Music Generation Leitrim is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s National Performance Music Education programme. Initiated by Music Network, it is co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds and The Department of Education and Skills.

In Leitrim the lead partner is Mayo Sligo Leitrim Education and Training Board supported by Leitrim County Council.

