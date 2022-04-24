Search

24 Apr 2022

HSE not responsible for maintenance of community defibrillators

24 Apr 2022

The HSE has informed Leitrim County Council members that they are “not involved in the supply or maintenance” of community defibrillators.

The Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District had written to the HSE about the number of defibrillators currently not working in the community and asking for assistance.

Liam Stewart, Community Engagement at HSE, said they support the National Ambulance and First Responders Groups and take register the location of the life-saving equipment but they are “not involved in the supply or maintenance of defibrillators in the community.”

Cllr Des Guckian, who joined the meeting on phone from Sligo Hospital, said he was not happy to hear the “HSE is not taking responsibility.” He said he would follow this up as this vital equipment needs to be maintained.

This was supported by all councillors.

