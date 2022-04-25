Conversational English classes for new Ukrainians being held in Leitrim

Fáilte Isteach

Between eager migrant ‘students’ and local volunteer ‘teachers’ willing to help teach English, there was a great turn out at St Joseph’s Centre on Monday morning last.

This was the first ‘class’ held in Leitrim Village in the Fáilte Isteach programme, which aims to help integrate migrants in the community, through teaching English and communication skills, in a relaxed and casual ambience.

Conversational ‘Classes’ are provided by voluntary tutors and are open to new migrants, on Monday mornings from 11am- 12.30. For further information, contact Caillin on 085-7653152 or Caillin@Idco.ie

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the Bank Holiday next weekend, classes will be held on Tuesday of next week, otherwise classes will ordinarily be held on Mondays.

Concert for Ukraine

Leitrim Village will be very well represented in the upcoming Concert For Ukraine, in St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on- Shannon this coming Friday, April 29.

The concert will feature beautiful Kira Kolukhonova from Kyiv, who is a fourth-class pupil of Mr Mick Blake’s at St Joseph’s Primary School in the village and has come from Ukraine with her mother, grandmother and cousins. Musical Maestro Mick will also be performing during the concert, providing keyboard accompaniment to many of the other artists.

The concert will be co-hosted by Carole Coleman and Enda Stenson and will feature St Mary’s Church Choir, Leitrim Male Voice Choir, Medley 32, Scoil Mhuire Choir and Moylurg Céilí Band. Donations may be made at the door, or on irelandforukraine.ie