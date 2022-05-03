Launch of Leitrim Guardian and presentation to Leitrim Person of the Year

The launch of the Leitrim Guardian 2022 , 54th edition, and the presentation of the Person of the Year Award to Pat Gallagher, Aughnasheelin and Kent takes place in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, May 15th at 2.30 pm.
Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year Pat Gallagher pictured on the right with Ciaran Kelly of the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon
This event is by ticket only admission. Tickets €35 are available from: Ann Murray, Carrigallen, Tel: 0868966973; Mary Martin Curran, Ballinamore, Tel: 0862324885 and Fr John Sexton, Tel: 0719854022.
The presentation of Literary Awards to winners will also take place during this event. Lunch will be served after the presentations followed by an evening of musical entertainment.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.