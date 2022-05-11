Public consultation on N4 Carrick on Shannon to Dromod Project

Leitrim County Council, in partnership with Roscommon County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport are committed to developing the N4 Carrick-on-Shannon to Dromod Project.

Arup are the appointed Technical Advisors to advance the project through the planning and design phases. The project is being managed by the Roscommon National Regional Roads Office on behalf of Leitrim County Council.

The project is a priority investment in the Government’s National Development Plan 2021-2030.

The N4 national primary road, from Dublin to Sligo, is a strategic corridor which connects Dublin to the northwest and border counties. The section of the N4 under consideration passes through both rural and urban environments, is approximately 21km long and extends from Drumharlow townland west of Carrick-on-Shannon to Faulties townland east of Aghamore.

A public consultation on the feasible Alternatives and Options proposed for the project was held in Q2 2021 and significant public feedback was received. Following consideration of the public feedback and detailed appraisal, a Preferred Transport Solution has been identified that includes a combination of active travel measures for walking and cycling, improvements to public transport, demand management measures and an upgrade of existing road infrastructure along with new road infrastructure for the communities along this section of the N4 transport corridor.

Public Displays of the Preferred Transport Solution

Meet the Team - Wednesday and Thursday Evening (18th and 19th May).

The Project Team will be hosting an in-person Public Display of the Preferred Transport Solution on Wednesday 18 May 2022 from 2pm to 8pm and on Thursday 19 May 2022 from 2pm to 8pm, in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, N41 N9W4.

Check the Details out Online:

Details of the Preferred Transport Solution will also be available on the project website www.carrickdromod.ie including information boards, maps, brochure and an interactive webmap.

Public Display for 3 Weeks:

Public Display material including the maps will be available to view in Leitrim County Council Offices at Áras an Chontae, St. Georges Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, N41 PF67, from Friday 20 May 2022 until Friday 10 June 2022.

What if You are Unavailable to Attend?

Property owners along the preferred corridor for the road component will be notified by post and invited to consult with the project team, either in-person, or by online or telephone meetings.

Alternatively, if you are unable to access the consultation via the website, consultation material can be made available to you by post from:

Leitrim County Council, Áras an Chontae, St. Georges Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, N41 PF67

Tel: 071 96 20005 (Ext. 630)

Who and How to Contact:

For further information please log on to www.carrickdromod.ie or you can contact the design team by email at carrickdromod@arup.com or at the contact details below:

Postal Address: ARUP, Corporate House, City East Business Park, Ballybrit, Galway, H91 K5YD

Phone Number: 091 460675