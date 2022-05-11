Search

11 May 2022

Trained Garda Diversity Officers in Co Sligo and Co Leitrim

Providing reassurance

11 May 2022 5:30 PM

On the 4th/5th May 2022, Garda personnel in Co. Sligo and Co. Leitrim completed a two day Diversity Officer training programme which was delivered by the Garda National Diversity and Integration Office.

The training featured several guest speakers including representatives from the Irish Wheelchair Association, Sligo Travellers Support Group, Sligo Intercultural Centre, and LGBT+ Ireland.

Garda Diversity Officers are trained and supported to develop skills that allow them to actively engage with and attend to the concerns of minority, diverse and hard to reach communities.

The aim is to provide reassurance to these communities, building trust and extending the accessibility of An Garda Síochána.

Members of the public can access contact details of their local Garda Diversity Officers by scanning the QR Code attached or visiting www.garda.ie

