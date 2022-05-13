Bike Week in Leitrim - A celebration and promotion of the benefits of cycling

Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of the benefits of cycling.

Cycling is a fantastic way to travel around and enjoy the countryside or just to get some air and exercise. Along the way you’ll see the benefits of cycling for your health, your body, your mind and your life it will benefit all of us if we can increase the number of cyclists on our roads while keeping them safe. This year, Bike Week will kick off on Saturday, May 14th and end on Sunday, May 22nd.



Declan Boyle, Sports Co-Ordinator with Leitrim Sports Partnership said Bike Week 2022 is the perfect opportunity for children, teenagers, families, older adults, and schools to get on their bikes, get active and have some fun. “We would like to encourage as many people as possible to get out cycling as part of Bike Week 2022 either in a group setting or as individual.

“We have many different Bike Week events happening around Co. Leitrim and they have secured funding through Leitrim County Council Bike Week Community grants scheme.”



The following are the list of Bike week activities and events that are happening in Leitrim during National Bike Week, 14th to 22nd May 2022.

Saturday 14th May - Fenagh Development Company, Big Bike Breakfast in Fenagh village.

Saturday 14th May – Barleyfield Residents Association Bike Family Fun Day in Carrigallen.

Sunday 15th May - 4th Leitrim, Mohill Scouts Group, Bike Ride with Treasure Hunt in Lough Key Forest Park.

Sunday 15th May - Bornacoola Youth Group, The Hive Fun Cycle, from Bornacoola GAA pitch to Derrycarne Woods.

Monday 16th May - Gorvagh Community Centre, Community Cycle & Bike Week Shop.

Monday 16th May - St Brigid's National School, Drumkeerin, Bike Fun Day in School.

Monday 16th May – St Clare's Primary School, Bike Week Awareness and school Cycle.

Monday 16th May - Drumeela National School, School Cycle with Picnic to Killykeen Forest Park, Leitrim.

Tuesday 17th May - Tarmon National School, School Cycle to Spencer harbour with Bike Safety Workshop.

Thursday 19th May – Tus Nua (Rehab Care, Carrick on Shannon) Safer Cycling Workshop

Thursday 19th May – Drumshanbo National School, Introduction to Cycling for the Cairde and Laochra classes.

Friday 20th May – Drumshanbo Vocational School, Trike & Handcycling and cycle adventure.

Friday 20th May – Scoil Chlann Noafa, Ballinamore, School Cycle.

Saturday 21st May – Leitrim West Cavan Down Syndrome Group, 1km Cycle

Saturday 21st May – Annaduff ICA, Cycle the Blueway from Leitrim Village.

For further information on all the events in your local area, please log on to www.leitrimsports.ie website or call Leitrim Sports Partnership on 071 9650498.