Gallery : Leitrim penthouse apartment overlooking the River Shannon

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to bring to the market this fully furnished top floor penthouse apartment which is located within walking distance of the popular tourist village of Leitrim and overlooking the River Shannon.
No 52 The Waterfront, Leitrim Village is walk-in-condition throughout this spacious property with its own marina berth (No 64) is ideally suited for use as a holiday/retirement home and boasts a number of features including;
- Waterside location with marina berth included,
- Option to purchase fully furnished,
- Roof Terrace leading from main bedroom and also separate balcony area beside living room.
Accommodation comprises; hallway, living room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms (1 en-suite).
Contact the Gordon Hughes team on 071 9645555 or check out the website for further details at www.ghproperty.com
