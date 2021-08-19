How many familiar faces will you recognise from the archives of the Leitrim Observer?

Click the > arrow above or 'Next Story' to go through the gallery
Students from the Marist NS, Carrick-on-Shannon are pictured following their 'mini adventure' in Dublin in January 1991. The students were caught up in traffic chaos caused by heavy snowfall in the capital.
More News
The 21 white-tailed eagle chicks were released into the wild at the weekend | PICTURES: Valerie O''Sullivan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.