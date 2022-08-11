Search

11 Aug 2022

Katie Taylor in disbelief over Jake Paul's 'nonsense' demand

Katie Taylor in disbelief over Jake Paul's 'nonsense' demand

Irish boxer Katie Taylor said she has "never heard someone say something as stupid" as Jake Paul's plea to fight Amanda Serrano in a rematch at featherweight. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

11 Aug 2022 3:50 PM

Irish boxer Katie Taylor said she has "never heard someone say something as stupid" as Jake Paul's plea to fight Amanda Serrano in a rematch at featherweight.

The Bray native, who reclaimed her lightweight world title with a split decision victory over Serrano at Madison Square Garden in April, told Matchroom Boxing’s podcast Flash Knockdown that the rematch "is going to be at 135lbs".

Taylor, when speaking about Paul's request, remarked: "What is that about? I’ve never heard such nonsense in all my life. I’ve never heard someone say something as stupid as that to be quite honest.

"I think they’re just trying to play a few games. I’m pretty sure Jake knows I’m not going to get down to 126, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a situation in boxing where the champion wins but has the rematch in a lower weight division. It is real nonsense!

"I was hoping for the rematch to happen straight after the last fight but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen until next year now."

The 36-year-old has a professional boxing record of 21-0 since turning professional in 2016.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Leitrim winners at All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Saoirse Ní Chéileachair of CCÉ, Ballinamore, 2nd Place All Ireland Winner for the Whistle Slow Airs “Matt Cunningham Cup” (O18) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Home

Leitrim winners at All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media