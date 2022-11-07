Search

08 Nov 2022

Juve-Nantes e Salisburgo-Roma nei play-off di Europa League

Juve-Nantes e Salisburgo-Roma nei play-off di Europa League

07 Nov 2022 8:22 PM

NYON (SVIZZERA) (ITALPRESS) - Non è andata male alle due italiane, Juventus e Roma, che attendevano di conoscere le proprie rivali nei play-off di Europa League (andata il 16 febbraio, ritorno il 23). I bianconeri, retrocessi dalla Champions, se la vedranno col Nantes che attualmente naviga nella bassa classifica della Ligue 1 (16^ con 12 punti in 14 gare) mentre la formazione di Mourinho ha pescato il Salisburgo, finito alle spalle del Milan e in testa al campionato austriaco. Il play-off più affascinante - in palio i pass per gli ottavi ai quali sono già classificate le prime dei gironi di Europa League - è quello che metterà di fronte Barcellona e Manchester United, con la sfida fra bomber Lewandowski-Ronaldo. Questo il quadro degli accoppiamenti: Barcellona (Esp) - Manchester United (Eng) JUVENTUS (ITA) - Nantes (Fra) Sporting Lisbona (Por) - Midtjylland (Den) Shakthar Donets (Ukr) - Rennes (Fra) Ajax (Ned) - Union Berlino (Ger) Bayer Leverkusen (Ger) - Monaco (Fra) Siviglia (Esp) - Psv Eindhoven (Ned) Salisburgo (Aut) - ROMA (ITA) - foto Image - (ITALPRESS). glb/red 07-Nov-22 13:28

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media