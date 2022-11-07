Juve-Nantes e Salisburgo-Roma nei play-off di Europa League

NYON (SVIZZERA) (ITALPRESS) - Non è andata male alle due italiane, Juventus e Roma, che attendevano di conoscere le proprie rivali nei play-off di Europa League (andata il 16 febbraio, ritorno il 23). I bianconeri, retrocessi dalla Champions, se la vedranno col Nantes che attualmente naviga nella bassa classifica della Ligue 1 (16^ con 12 punti in 14 gare) mentre la formazione di Mourinho ha pescato il Salisburgo, finito alle spalle del Milan e in testa al campionato austriaco. Il play-off più affascinante - in palio i pass per gli ottavi ai quali sono già classificate le prime dei gironi di Europa League - è quello che metterà di fronte Barcellona e Manchester United, con la sfida fra bomber Lewandowski-Ronaldo. Questo il quadro degli accoppiamenti: Barcellona (Esp) - Manchester United (Eng) JUVENTUS (ITA) - Nantes (Fra) Sporting Lisbona (Por) - Midtjylland (Den) Shakthar Donets (Ukr) - Rennes (Fra) Ajax (Ned) - Union Berlino (Ger) Bayer Leverkusen (Ger) - Monaco (Fra) Siviglia (Esp) - Psv Eindhoven (Ned) Salisburgo (Aut) - ROMA (ITA) - foto Image - (ITALPRESS). glb/red 07-Nov-22 13:28
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.