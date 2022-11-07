Amadeus ospite di Fiorello per l'esordio di Viva Rai2

ROMA (ITALPRESS) - Amadeus sarà ospite il 5 dicembre dello show di Fiorello in occasione dell'esordio su Rai2 di "Viva Rai2". Lo ha annunciato lo showman nella diretta Instagram della striscia "Aspettando viva Rai2". "Vorrei annunciare Amadeus come ospite della prima puntata di Viva Rai2 il 5 dicembre. E vorrei pure vedere, dopo tre Festival di Sanremo!", dice Fiorello. -foto agenziafotogramma.it- (ITALPRESS). mgg/red 07-Nov-22 15:49
