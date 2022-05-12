Search

12 May 2022

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu linked with transfer to Toffees

Republic of Ireland and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has caught the eye of Premier League side Everton, the Independent.ie has reported. PIC: Sportsfile

Tom Byrne

12 May 2022 12:03 PM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Republic of Ireland and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has caught the eye of Premier League side Everton, the Independent.ie has reported.

The Irish shot-stopper, who was on loan at EFL League One outfit Portsmouth this season, has been linked with a number of clubs after an impressive campaign between the sticks at Fratton Park - where he was named the club’s Players’ Player of the Season.

Bazunu has returned to his parent club Man City and has a decision to make on his next move, either a loan or a permanent transfer, with the Toffees reportedly interested.

'I'm open to everything' - Irish keeper Gavin Bazunu to 'make the best choice' he can on next move

Southampton, Bournemouth and Sheffield United have already been linked with a move for the 20-year-old who signed a new four-year deal with Pep Guardiola's side in the summer of 2020.

It is anticipated that City would explore including a buyback option if they opted to cash in on the talented goalkeeper.

