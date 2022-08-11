Republic of Ireland underage star signs new contract with Brighton

Republic of Ireland under-21 player Andrew Moran has signed a new three-year-deal with Brighton & Hove Albion. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland under-21 player Andrew Moran has signed a new three-year-deal with Brighton & Hove Albion.
We're pleased to announce midfielder Andrew Moran has signed a new contract that runs until June 2025. ✍️— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 11, 2022
The 18-year-old midfielder joined the Premier League outfit from Bray Wanderers in 2020 and made his first team debut for Graham Potter's side in the Carabao Cup last season.
Moran, who hails from Dublin, scored for Brighton under-21s in their Premier League 2 opener on Monday. Fellow Irish underage star Evan Ferguson also found the net in Brighton's 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace under-21s.
Moran said: “I am delighted to commit my future here. I’ve had two really good years so far and have had the opportunity to progress quickly, which I am really grateful for and proud of.
“I’ve had some unbelievable moments here, winning the Premier League Under-17s Cup and making my first team debut, so I want to make more memories like those in a Brighton shirt.”
