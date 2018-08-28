Galway Students’ Unions condemn extortionate rent prices

As student accommodation appears across Galway city, it seems students would be better off taking out a mortgage instead of renting in the current climate.

NUI Galway Students’ Union and GMIT Students’ Union have strongly criticised prices of ‘luxury’ student accommodation popping up across the city. This comes after new student accommodation has been advertised on the market at €250 per week in the city centre and from another complex directed towards students on Bohermore at a price of €200 per week.

Aaron Burke, President of GMIT Students’ Union, said: ‘Students are not cash cows and this can bring extreme pressure on both parents and students, especially when people are struggling to stay in college. The rate of the grant has not increased since 2012 yet rental prices have increased year on year for six years straight. This kind of accommodation far exceeds the already high rental prices that exist in the city.’

Megan Reilly, President of NUI Galway Students’ Union, added; ‘We cannot stand by these luxury student accommodation providers taking advantage of the current crisis. At this rate, people could be paying up to €1,250 a month for one room in one apartment; some people wouldn’t even pay that on their mortgage monthly. At the other end of the spectrum we have students who are living in hostels or commuting hours to go to college because they can’t afford to live in Galway.’

Both Unions, together with the One Galway Movement, are planning a Crisis Campout in Eyre Square on Tuesday the 11th of September to shed light on the need for purpose built student housing and social housing in general.