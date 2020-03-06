Fantastic dormer on the market in Leitrim

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to bring to the market this fantastic dormer property (circa 190 sqm) at Willowfield Road, Ballinamore which offers excellent potential for any buyer.

The property offers the option to convert the attic into additional living accommodation totalling approx 100 sqm (total house floor area 290 sqm).

Situated in a popular residential area within walking distance of all shops and schools etc this property is ideally suited to those seeking a family home in a rural setting but yet able to avail of all the benefits of town living.

Accommodation comprises; hallway (marble flooring), living room (open fireplace), open plan kitchen/dining room, utility room, toilet, bathroom and three bedrooms downstairs (1 en-suite) with the option to convert the first floor into additional living accommodation.

Some of the many features include: popular residential area, underfloor heating downstairs, designer kitchen with integrated appliances, marble flooring and endless potential to extend.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with the sole selling agent.

AMV - €235,000.

For more information or to view this wonderful property contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore.

Tel: 00353 71964 5555

Email: Info@ghproperty.com

Web: www.ghproperty.com