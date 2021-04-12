Fancy a fixer-upper? Here's five bargain properties on the market for less than €50,000

If you're looking to get your first step on the property ladder, considering investing, or simply on the lookout for a renovation project to sink your teeth into, then one of these five properties may be of interest to you.

Click the Next > arrow above the photo or 'Next Story' below to go to the next property

First on our list is this quaint two-bedroom bungalow positioned on a large site on the outskirts of Bruree, Co Limerick is going under the digital hammer at the end of this month with an AMV of €50,000. More information here.