19/07/2021

Leitrim property sells for almost twice the guide price

The property at Drumconny

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents in conjunction with IAMSOLD are delighted to secure the sale of this property for €101,500 which was almost double the guide price of €57,500.

With over 38 bids there were a number of disappointed underbidders. Situated at Drummconny the property was described int he sales brochure as a  quaint 2 bedroom property in a lovely rural location just on the outskirts of Mohill. 

Situated on just under an acre of grounds, the property accommodation consists of entrance hall, kitchen/dining room, living room, utility room, one double bedroom. Down the hallway there is also a further single box bedroom which could be used as a bedroom or office. The main bathroom  has a  shower room while the kitchen/dining room with range leads into a large utility and then onto the integral garage with double doors. There is also a lovely rear aspect for anyone looking for countryside retreat.

If you’re considering selling your property you can contact the Gordon Hughes' team on 071 9645555.

