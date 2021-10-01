Stunning Leitrim property goes viral

A fantastic house at Toome, Carrigallen has gone viral with tens of thousands viewing this stunning home which has been brought to the market by Gordon Hughes Estate Agents with a price tag of €299,000.
This magnificent A3 energy rated property with roof height glass door entrance comes to market offering the discerning buyer an opportunity to purchase a brand new home (circa 208 sq.m.) which is ready for immediate occupation.
Finished to an exceptionally high standard throughout the property boasts an endless amount of features & is conveniently situated only 4km from the nearby village of Carrigallen & 10km from the town of Ballinamore. Only recently completed it is ideally suited for use as a family home & is sited on approx. 0.70 acres (folio no:LM7634F) of landscaped grounds.
The accommodation in this property comprises of the following; Hallway, living room, office/playroom, kitchen/dining room, utility room, bathroom & No.4 bedrooms (2 en-suite). Some of the many features include; Steel hollow stairs & timber threads with stainless steel handrail & toughened glass, A3 energy rated family home (low energy bills), Integrated appliances in kitchen, curved breakfast seating area, dropped curved ceilings, detached garage with electric roller shutter door, paved patio area with outside lighting & imprinted concrete footpath, galvanised & powder coated sliding gate (wired for electric).
Viewing is must nd strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
AMV: €299,000.
Features
Steel hollow stairs & timber threads with stainless steel handrail & toughened glass
A rated family home (low energy bills)
Roof height Glass door entrance
Integrated appliances in kitchen
Curved breakfast seating area & dropped curved ceilings in kitchen area
Detached garage with electric roller shutter door
Paved patio area with outside lighting
Sandstone coloured imprinted concrete footpath
Galvanised & powder coated sliding gate (wired for electric).
For more details contact:
Gordon Hughes Estate Agents
Main Street
Ballinamore
Co Leitrim N41 CX52
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
Hit NEXT to see the following pictures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.