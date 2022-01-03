Search

03 Jan 2022

Gallery: Terrace home in the centre of Carrick-on-Shannon is in walk-in condition

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

This two bedroom mid terrace house is situated in the well-established residential area of St. Patricks Park, Carrick-on-Shannon.
This property is in walk in condition and has solar panels for water heating, external insulation and a wood fired stove also connected to the water heating system.
There is a clever use of space in the entrance hall with appliances plumbed in the under stairs storage area.
The entrance hall has solid timber flooring which continues through to the kitchen/living area.
The kitchen/living area is open plan style with a modern shaker style kitchen with breakfast bar, the living area has a wood fired stove which heats water.
At first floor level there are two spacious double bedrooms, the main bed room has the original cast iron fire place as a feature.
There is a large garden to the rear of the property with a timber shed. The house is within easy walking distance of town and all its amenities including schools, shops, train station, leisure centre, the River Shannon and boardwalk etc.
A virtual tour is available at:https://my.matterport.com
/show/?m=DKYfMMi7vmt
For further details contact Ronnie Clarke, REA Brady on 071 96 22444 or email info@reabrady.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media