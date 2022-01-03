Gallery: Terrace home in the centre of Carrick-on-Shannon is in walk-in condition

This two bedroom mid terrace house is situated in the well-established residential area of St. Patricks Park, Carrick-on-Shannon.
This property is in walk in condition and has solar panels for water heating, external insulation and a wood fired stove also connected to the water heating system.
There is a clever use of space in the entrance hall with appliances plumbed in the under stairs storage area.
The entrance hall has solid timber flooring which continues through to the kitchen/living area.
The kitchen/living area is open plan style with a modern shaker style kitchen with breakfast bar, the living area has a wood fired stove which heats water.
At first floor level there are two spacious double bedrooms, the main bed room has the original cast iron fire place as a feature.
There is a large garden to the rear of the property with a timber shed. The house is within easy walking distance of town and all its amenities including schools, shops, train station, leisure centre, the River Shannon and boardwalk etc.
A virtual tour is available at:https://my.matterport.com
/show/?m=DKYfMMi7vmt
For further details contact Ronnie Clarke, REA Brady on 071 96 22444 or email info@reabrady.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.