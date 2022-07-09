Pictures: Three bedroom Leitrim home with picturesque rural views

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents present to the market this tastefully decorated 3 bedroom bungalow at Funshinagh, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim (N41 P959) which is presented ready for immediate occupation.
Sited on approx 0.7 acres of gardens this property offers enormous potential for any purchaser and is ideally situated in a quiet rural setting midway between the towns of Ballinamore and Mohill and yet only a 15 minute drive from the popular waterside town of Carrick-on-Shannon.
Accommodation comprises; porch, living room, kitchen/dining room (patio doors), utility room, bathroom (separate shower) three bedrooms (1 en-suite).
Some of the features include; solid fuel stove, front and rear garden areas, picturesque rural views, C2 energy rating whilst the attic area is floored for storage.
Viewing is strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Features
- Solid fuel stove;
- Front and rear garden areas;
- Picturesque rural views;
- C2 energy rating;
- Attic area is floored for storage.
For more information contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim N41 CX52.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
