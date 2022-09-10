Gallery : Unique home in Carrick-in-Shannon offers stunning views of the Shannon

Located in the most scenic setting in Carrick-on -Shannon this home at Liberty Hill, Cortober is truly unique.

Tastefully situated on an elevated site and enjoying near and direct views over Shannon River by the Bridge in Carrick it is unequalled in its location and vista.



With seven bedrooms and three receptions, space is in abundance in all areas.

With a double wide front, it means three bedrooms, the kitchen and the largest reception all enjoy marvellous views over the river.



Each window frames a view that could grace a holiday post card.

On the ground floor you enter through a formal centre hallway. Each side of this are two formal reception rooms, both large in size with good proportions.



From the living room you enter an open plan kitchen and informal dining room which features floor to ceiling windows overlooking the garden and river and a patio door to the garden.



Beside this is a formal dining area and large fully roofed conservatory which is pushed into the garden.

From here one can blissfully watch the comings and goings on the river and also access the back garden. Also on this floor is a WC, a home office or study and a second stair to the first floor.



Upstairs there are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Four bedrooms are to the front of the house and three to the rear. All are well appointed and accessed from a spacious hallway that runs the length of the house.



The bedrooms to the rear enjoy amazing views over the garden and the river. To the rear is the landscaped garden.

Tastefully designed, the care and attention that was taken in its creation over the decades is immediately apparent.



This is a dream setting for family gatherings with a paved patio, natural stone features, mature plantings, thoughtfully undulating lawned areas and that long stretch for children to stretch out and play.



This house dates back to the 1800's. Liberty Hill got it's name from penal times, before the bridge was built, when those who fell afoul of the authorities on the other side of the bridge, swam across the Shannon to escape capture, for their Liberty on ‘Liberty Hill’.



AMV: €299,000.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only with REA Brady 071 96 22444.