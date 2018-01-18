Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, January 18

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Carmel McManus (née Keegan), Mullinasella, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



Peacefully at her home. She will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, sons Neil, Richard, Fergal, Paddy and Conall, sisters Josephine, Marie, Colette, Pauline and Veronica, mother-in- law Annie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday evening arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please note: Access to house is via Drumbibe Cross and St. Patrick’s Well with exit via Aughlin Bridge Cross.

Nuala Sheeran (née Conlon), Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



Nuala Sheeran (née Conlon), Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, January 16th 2018, peacefully ( in her 92nd year) surrounded by and in the tender care of her devoted family, together with that of the Palliative Home Care Team. Pre-deceased by her husband Stephen and infant daughter Mary . She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Benny, Gay and Dermot, daughters Marie, Anne and Patricia, sisters Teasie and Carrie, sons- in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, brother-in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her many friends and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock, followed by Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Patricia Coleman (née Devaney), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Beloved wife of Bobby. Sadly missed by her loving family, Annette, Yvonne, Elizabeth, Patricia, David and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her brother Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Resposing in the Ruah Centre, Marion Road, Rathfarnham on Friday from 4 - 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, arriving at 5.30. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11oc with burial thereafter in Kilmashogue Cemetery. All enquiries to Peter Massey Funerals 01 2932828

P.J. Carney Stonepark, Dromahair, Leitrim

Carney, P.J., Stonepark, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, January 15th 2018, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Dearly loved husband of Eileen and loving father of Kenneth, Christine, Eileen, Bregge, Sean, Brendan, Edel and Colette. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Rita, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace Removal on Thursday, January 18, to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Our Lady's Hospital patient Comfort Fund.



Rose Kehoe (née Early) Ardnehue House, Bennekerry, Carlow / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Formerly of Drumgowla, Carrick on Shannon, County Leitrim. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Management and Staff of Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon, County Carlow. Predeceased by her husband Sean and brothers Tom and John. Deeply regretted by John, Breda, Pat, Dermot, Declan and Brendan, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, brother, sisters, brothers-in- law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Funeral after 11am Mass at St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry, today, Thursday to the adjoining cemetery.

Brian Maguire (Junior) The Callaghs, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Brian Maguire Junior, The Callaghs, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & formerly Boxmore Plastics, January 15, at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Paddy, Michael, Dallan, Seamus, Paul & Noel, sisters Bridie, Marie, Eileen, Catriona & Roisin, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at St. Dallan's Church, Kildallan on Thursday at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Marie Flanagan (née Carney), Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim / Elphin, Co Roscommon

Marie Flanagan (née Carney), Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Boheroe, Elphin, Co Roscommon. Sunday January 14, 2018 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Daniel, Niall and Sean, daughters Sharon, Lorraine and her partner Keith, daughter-in-law Charlene, grandchildren Rhys, Rhiannon, Kodi, Elijah, Kerstin and Tegan, sister Kathleen (Ballinagare), brothers Padraig (Lucan) and Peter (Elphin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Kathleen McCormack (née Spellman), Beech Park West, Athlone, Co Westmeath / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Formerly of Cournaglea, Boyle. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sisters Chris and Eileen, brother PJ., in-laws, nieces Sinead, Bernadette, Eileen and Patricia, nephews Hubert, John, Jimmy and John, grandnephew Jason, relatives neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon at Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Coosan with burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday December 20. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester). Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo on Saturday, January 20, at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.