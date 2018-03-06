Leitrim deaths - March 6, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen Lawlor (née O Connor), Ard Na Veigh, Sligo Town, Sligo / Glencar, Co Leitrim



Formerly Castletown, Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at the Mater Private, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Christy and loving Mum of Joe, Ann and Noel. Deeply missed by her loving husband and family,son-in-law Keith, daughters-in-law Yvette and Louise, grandchildren Luke, Sam, Tyrrell, Beth, Danann and Aobh, brothers Don and Tommy, sister Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces,relatives and many friends. Reposing at the Foley & McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Wednesday from 5-30pm with removal at 7pm to St.Osnats Church, Glencar, Co.Leitrim arriving at 7-45pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Thursday. Private cremation will follow. House Private Please. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Lily O'Riordan, (née Reynolds) Templeogue, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

O'RIORDAN (née Reynolds) Lily, 5th March, 2018, Templeogue, D6W and late of Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sallypark Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, cherished mother of Kathleen, Seán, Éamonn, Máire, Úna. Siobhán, Gráinne, Rory, Tomás,Niall and Orla. Lily will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granchildren, sister Maura, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home today, Tuesday evening, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Pius X Church, College Drive, Templeogue, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery.

Kevin McDermott, Knockarush, Boyle, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Kevin Mc Dermott, Knockarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, aged 83 yrs. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his heartbroken family. His sister Una (Carroll) Castlerea, his brother Sean, Galway, sister-in-law Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends. Reposing in Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle today, Tuesday evening from 5pm until 6.30pm, with removal to Saint Joseph’s Church, Boyle arriving 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Killaraght Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice c/o Mahon’s Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Anna Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough. At the North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral Mass in St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, at 11am today, Tuesday (6th). Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery.



Fredrick William (Fred) Perry, Carrick Rd, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family. Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 4-7pm. Removal from his residence today, Tuesday at 1.30pm, arriving for service at 2pm in the Church of Ireland, Boyle. Interment afterwards in ajoining graveyard. House private on Tuesday morning, please. Family flowers donations in lieu to Croí, West of Ireland.

Stephen Faughnan Castleknock/Dromod, Co Leitrim

Stephen Faughnan, Castleknock and formerly Dromod on February 27, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Cappagh Hospital with his wife Kay and family by his side. Sadly missed by his wife, brother Thomas, sister Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral this morning after 11am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Thomas the Apostle. Then to Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

Joan O'Connell (née Ellis) Brentwood, Essex/ Mohill Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joan O’Connell (née Ellis) of Brentwood, Essex, and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim on Monday February 19, peacefully at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, Essex following a short illness. Predeceased by her sister, Eithne, and brother Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Maureen and Carmel, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Bennetts Funeral Directors, Brentwood, Essex. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 8, at 12.30pm at Brentwood Cathedral.

May they all Rest in Peace.



