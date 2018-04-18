Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday April 18, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Anne Jane Corby (née Donegan) Druminchingore, Newtowngore, Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bernard and her son-in-law Seamus McTigue. Sadly missed by her daughters Geraldine Maxwell and Eileen McTigue, sons Brian and Padraic, daughters-in-law Margaret and Marie son-in-law Tony Maxwell, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her Residence this evening from 6pm until 10pm and tomorrow from 2pm until 9pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlea (Drumreilly) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Kate Gaffney (née Shannon) Corrala, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and daughter Maura Dolan. Sadly missed by her daughters Angela and Olivia, sons Seamus and Aidan, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence this evening from 8pm until 10pm and tomorrow from 10am until 4pm. House private at all other times, please. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Friends of Oakview Nursing Home c/o Gorby Funeral Directors. Access to house via Shuttle bus only operating from Drumlea Church during reposing times.

Angela O'Reilly, Rathmore, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Removal today, Tuesday morning, to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery.

Shay (Shane) Reynolds, Clooncolry, Dromod, Co Leitrim

Shay (Shane) Reynolds, Clooncolry, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, April 15, 2018 following a short illness at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, predeceased by his parents Jim and Dolly, his brother Gerry and his son Kevin, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, sons Cathal and John, son in law Simon, daughter in law Nicola, grandson Kian, granddaughter Laila, sisters Maureen Hanley (Strokestown) and Betty Murray (Greystones) brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many, many friends. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to M.R.I. Scanner Fund at Regional Hospital, Mullingar c/o McGowan Funeral Directors (donation box in church).

Bridie (Bríd) Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

Formerly of Camagh, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Monday, April 2, 2018. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, on Wednesday morning, April 18th, at 10am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (arriving approx. 3.30pm).

May they all Rest in Peace.