Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday December 11, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Ann Cullen, Aughavanny, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim / Belfast, Antrim

Peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, to St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltyclogher for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if so desired, to The North West Hospice. House private please.

Dora Mary (Dee) Maynard, 21 Ballintempo Road, Belcoo, Fermanagh

Dora Mary Maynard (affectionately known as Dee) 21 Ballintempo Road, Belcoo and late of Surrey, England, died 8th December 2019, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Loving mother to Karen (Vincent Muldoon) and Helen. Her remains will be reposing at the home of her daughter, Karen and husband Vincent, at 21 Ballintempo Road, Belcoo, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 9pm. Her remains will be leaving her home on Thursday, 12th December, for a Funeral Service at 2.00pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son-in-law, all relatives and friends.

Una Murphy (née O'Keeffe), Renefarna, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Una Murphy nee O’Keeffe, Renefarna, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, Saturday December 7th 2019 (peacefully) after a short illness at Roscommon University Hospital. Sadly missed by her husband Pa, sons Michael, Pauric, Vinny and David, daughters Ann Coyle, Kilglass and Teresa Reynolds, Renefarna, niece Collette and her husband Noel Kavanagh, sister Maura Rhatigan, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law; Liam, Ollie, Monica and Geraldine her most cherished grandchildren; Laura, Rachel, Rebecca, Chloe, Eoghan, Aaron, Kilian and Mia, her nieces, nephews, relatives and wider family. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 in our Lady of Mount Carmel, Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. House private please.

Gertie Mullaney (nee Kiloran), 4 Riverdale, Knocknashee, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Gertie Mullaney (nee Kiloran), 4 Riverdale, Knocknashee, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on the 9th of December 2019, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving children Pat, Martina and Martin, her daughters-in-law, her grandchildren, relatives and large circle of friends.

Gertie's remains will repose in Mahons Funeral Home, Boyle on Wednesday, the 11th of December, from 4pm until 7pm and will arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, the 12th of December, at 12 noon, burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Plunkett Home Comfort Fund, care of Higgins and Sons funeral directors Boyle and Ballinameen. As a mark of respect Mullaney's Supervalue, Grange, Co. Sligo will close on Thursday, the 12th of December, from 12 noon until 2pm. Further enquires to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen

May they all Rest in Peace.