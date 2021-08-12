12/08/2021

Leitrim deaths - Thursday, August 12, 2021

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick Feeney, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran, Donegal/ Kinlough, Leitrim

10th August 2021, peacefully in the exceptional care of all the staff at Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit. Deeply regretted by all his relatives, neighbours and great friends. Reposing at the residence of his close friends Brendan & Patricia, No.1 Dartry Vale, Kinlough from 8pm this Wednesday evening for relatives, neighbours and friends to call. Removal from there on Friday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran, via the Moy Rd, Drumacrin Rd and Main St, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 guidelines. Condolences can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit c/o Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Patrick McGloin, Largydonnell, Kinlough

Patrick Mc Gloin, No.6 New Houses, Kinlough and formerly Largydonnell, Co. Leitrim. Remains arriving at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, on Thursday morning for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

Eugene (Gene) Mulligan, Drumloughan, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Eugene (Gene) Mulligan, Drumloughan, Cloone, Co Leitrim, 9th August 2021 peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home Mohill, Co Leitrim, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, brothers; Jimmy and Tommy, sisters; Rose (U.S.A), Josie (UK) and Veronica (Dublin), sister in law Joan, brothers in law Bill and Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Gene’s remains will leave Smith’s Funeral Home Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Thursday morning (12th August 2021) at 11:30am for funeral Mass at 12 noon in at St Mary’s Church Cloone, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Gene’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html In compliance with current Government guidelines on public gatherings Gene’s funeral mass is restricted family and friends and a maximum of 50 people. The family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace.

