Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 26, 202

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernard (Benny) Shanley Lucan, Dublin / Dromod, Leitrim

SHANLEY, Bernard (Benny) (Allenswood and Beech Park Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Dromod, Co. Leitrim) October 24th, 2022 (peacefully). Beloved husband of Carmel and much-loved father of Elaine and Brian, predeceased by his sister Maureen and brother Sean; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Nell, Hanna, Theo, Ben and Kate, son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Eimear, brothers Jim and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening (October 26th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning (October 27th) to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Benny’s funeral Mass may be viewed (live only) by following this LINK. House Private Please. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff at The Hermitage Clinic, Lucan.

Carol Anderson (née Gallagher), Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Carol Anderson, nee Gallagher, on the 3rd October 2022 in England and formerly from Cluain Barron, Ballyshanonn, Co. Donegal. Sadly missed by her husband Sandy, her daughters Andrea and Stephanie Whelan, her sisters Dympna (Donegal Town), Colette (Galway), Joy (Castlefin), Marie, Sheila, Fiona and brothers Johnny and Peter her grandchildren Shane, Melissa and Tyla. Predeceased by her son Kieran, her parents Peter and Josephine Gallagher. Carol's funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 28th of October at 12.15pm in St. Peter's Church, Green Lane, Hazel Grove, UK, SK74EA, followed by cremation at Stockport Crematorium. Carol's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stockport. There will be a memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on the 3rd of November at 9.30am.

Mary McKeon (née Slane), Glebe Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McKeon, nee Slane, Glebe Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, October 23rd, 2022 (suddenly) at her home. Beloved wife of John James and dear mother to Mary Ellen Walpole, Collen O’Connell, Fionnuala O’Donnell, Edel Magaud, Madeline Murphy, Clare Keville and John, sadly missed by her husband and family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, her 14 grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association (via link https://ilfa.ie/donate/ ) or c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. House Private please. Those attending Mary’s removal and funeral are asked to follow best practice in relation to Covid 19. No handshaking, please.

Hugh (Hubert) Clancy, Kinlough, Leitrim

Died peacefully 14th October 2022, in the care of the wonderful staff at St Lukes Hospice, Kenton surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Kate, his brother Michael and his sister Anne, and grand-sons Dermot and Patrick. Hugh will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family - wife Maureen, sons Michael, Brendan, daughter Geraldine, daughters-in-law Johanna, Heather, son-in-law Sean, and by grandchildren Emmet, Aiobhinn and Pierce. Also, brothers Willie, Joe, Ollie, sisters Maisie, Margaret, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Christine, Una, brothers-in-law Hughie, Jackie, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and a very wide circle of friends. Funeral mass. Wednesday, 16th November at St Mary & St Andrew Catholic Church, Dollis Hill, London NW2 6HE, followed by a service at Hendon Crematorium.

Maureen Reape (née Quinn), Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford - Wessex Drive, Leicester, England and Late of Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Co. Longford

It is with great sadness that the family of Maureen Reape announces her peaceful passing on 18th October, 2022, aged 74 years, at LOROS. Maureen was a cherished mother to Philomena, Imelda and Paul, gran to Rebecca, Joseph, Joshua, Isaac, Ben, Sam and Jack, great-grandmother to Isabella, Eziyah and Gabriel. Sister to Pauline and Betty, a friend and relative to many. Maureen's Requiem Mass will take place at the Mother of God Catholic Church, Greencoat Road, Leicester, LE3 6NZ, on Friday 28th October at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to LOROS, c/o Chris Meynell and Family Funeral Directors, 28 Wellington Street, Syston Leicestershire LE7 2LG Tel: 0116 2607954

May they all Rest in Peace.