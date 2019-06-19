Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

A full-time mechanic is required for a garage in Carrick-on-Shannon.

A family with two young children with special needs seek a support person to help out in family home in Croghan.

A plasterer, apprentice plasterer and labourer are required in the Carrick-on-Shannon area.

Cryans Hotel require mature and experienced waiting staff for weekend shifts. They are also seeking an experienced chef or person with an interest and passion for food.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.