Can you help find missing dog?

Leitrim Observer reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Can you help find missing dog?

The little dog has been missing for a week

The owner of a little dog are appealing for help in trying to find him.

He is a West Highland Terrier which went missing in the Elphin/Ballinagare Area but could be any where at this stage as he is missing since last Wednesday (7/8/19).

He is microchipped and neutered.

Contact Grace on 0862670308 if anyone has information.

There is a substantial reward to anyone with information where in relation to where is  or if he is brought home.