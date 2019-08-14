Can you help find missing dog?

The owner of a little dog are appealing for help in trying to find him.

He is a West Highland Terrier which went missing in the Elphin/Ballinagare Area but could be any where at this stage as he is missing since last Wednesday (7/8/19).

He is microchipped and neutered.

Contact Grace on 0862670308 if anyone has information.



There is a substantial reward to anyone with information where in relation to where is or if he is brought home.