Can you help find missing dog?
The little dog has been missing for a week
The owner of a little dog are appealing for help in trying to find him.
He is a West Highland Terrier which went missing in the Elphin/Ballinagare Area but could be any where at this stage as he is missing since last Wednesday (7/8/19).
He is microchipped and neutered.
Contact Grace on 0862670308 if anyone has information.
There is a substantial reward to anyone with information where in relation to where is or if he is brought home.
