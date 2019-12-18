Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

An Apprentice Electrician (first, second or third year) is required.

Calling all Nurses, Midwives and Care Assistants - work this week, get paid next week. Pick and chose your hours, work as much or as little as you like. Huge variety of work available from HSE, DATHS and Private Hospitals to less acute care environments such as Care of the Elderly, ID Services and HE Home Care.

Arigna Fuels are seeking to employ a full-time Accountant. The responsibilities will include: stock control, production reporting, margin and variance analysis, monthly management accounts preparation, debtor management and other projects.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.