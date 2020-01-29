Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week ?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Leitrim County Council invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the position of Temporary Assistant Engineer.

Druumderrig Nursing Home, Abeeytown, Boyle have positions available in the following areas: Receptionist; Staff Nurse and Care Assistants.

Link Pro Electrical hav evacancies for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th year Apprentices, Electricians and Electrical GOs.

A Cut Above Hair Salon, Dromahair require a Part Time Stylist both Junior and Senior for a busy, expanding salon.

Shannon Lodge, Rooskey requires a Care Assistant.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.