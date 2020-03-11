Keadue selected to participate in European Entente Florale

Keadue Village has been chosen by the Department of Rural and Community Development to participate in the Entente Florale Competition in 2020.

It is a great honour for the people of Keadue and the parish of Kilronan to have been chosen to enter one of Europe's most prestigious competitions Judging will take place on July 13. Keadue won Silver medal in this competition in 2003.

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 8pm in Scoil Cill Ronain Keadue. Members of the community are invited to attend and hear what is involved and the progress made to date regarding Keadue's involvement.

Representatives from Roscommon Co Council and National Tidy Towns and Entente Irish judges and members of Keadue Tidy Towns will be available to give information about the competition.

Entente Florale is a community initiative so Roscommon Co Council along with all above named are encouraging everybody on the various committees, businesses, school and entire community to get involved in this prestigious European competition.