Funding announced to tackle illegal dumping during Covid-19

Sligo – Leitrim Fine Gael T.D. Frank Feighan has said that “€1 Million from the Anti-Dumping Initiative will be ring-fenced to support efforts to tackle a reported increase in illegal Dumping during the current Covid 19 crisis.

The funding was confirmed by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton today and comes after a large amount of illegal dumping was highlight across the region in recent days.

“Waste removal and the installation of CCTV or other monitoring and surveillance equipment will be among the activities supported by this funding.

"I am extremely concerned with reports of an increase in illegal dumping during the Covid crisis across Sligo, Leitrim South Donegal and North Roscommon. By providing local authorities with advance funding we will ensure they can respond quickly and decisively. Illegal dumping is committed by a minority but is a scourge on local communities."

“Since the introduction of the Anti-Dumping Initiative in 2017, funding of €6.3 million has been provided which has supported over 700 projects across all 31 local authorities and removed 10,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste. This is in addition to the €7.4m annual enforcement grant, which supports the recruitment and retention of 150 local authority waste enforcement personnel across the country.

“We need to catch the people involved who are doing the dumping and bring them before the courts” Feighan concluded.