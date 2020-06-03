Locks to reopen on the Shannon Erne on June 8
The Shannon Erne Waterway is set to reopen to boating traffic
Waterways Ireland has confirmed that the locks on the Shannon-Erne Waterway will be reopening from Monday, June 8, 2020:
Lock Operating Hours
June 8 - July 19: 9am – 5pm daily
July 20 - August 9: 9am – 6pm daily
August 10 onwards: 9am – 8pm daily
Lock Passage
Lock passage shall be free from the June 9 - August 9 as no units shall be deducted from the smart card during a lock operation. A smart card shall be required to operate the lock at all times to facilitate a lock passage.
Waterway Patrollers
Should you require assistance please contact the following:-
Ballyconnell Waterway Patroller +353 87 2603662
Kilclare Waterway Patroller +353 87 2603663
Smart Cards
Please note, Waterway Patrollers will be unable to sell smart cards to our customers at this time. Smart cards are to be purchased in advanced of embarking on a journey. Smart Cards can be purchased on Waterways Ireland’s web shop or from designated retail outlets along the waterway.
For further information visit www.waterwaysireland.org
