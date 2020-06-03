Locks to reopen on the Shannon Erne on June 8

Waterways Ireland has confirmed that the locks on the Shannon-Erne Waterway will be reopening from Monday, June 8, 2020:

Lock Operating Hours

June 8 - July 19: 9am – 5pm daily

July 20 - August 9: 9am – 6pm daily

August 10 onwards: 9am – 8pm daily

Lock Passage

Lock passage shall be free from the June 9 - August 9 as no units shall be deducted from the smart card during a lock operation. A smart card shall be required to operate the lock at all times to facilitate a lock passage.

Waterway Patrollers

Should you require assistance please contact the following:-

Ballyconnell Waterway Patroller +353 87 2603662

Kilclare Waterway Patroller +353 87 2603663

Smart Cards

Please note, Waterway Patrollers will be unable to sell smart cards to our customers at this time. Smart cards are to be purchased in advanced of embarking on a journey. Smart Cards can be purchased on Waterways Ireland’s web shop or from designated retail outlets along the waterway.

For further information visit www.waterwaysireland.org