Sligo-Leitrim Deputy describes shooting of garda as a 'brutal and sad tragedy'

The fatal shooting of a member of An Garda Siochána is a brutal and sad tragedy for the detective’s family and his colleagues in the force, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Sligo-Leitrim Fine Gael TD, Frank Feighan, said his condolences were with the family, relations, friends and work colleagues of the garda detective shot dead in Roscommon last night.

“It a sharp reminder right to the heart of the nation of the harsh danger that garda officers who serve this nation put themselves in every single hour of every day. It is a brutal and sad tragedy,” he said.

“We offer our support to all members of An Garda Siochána at this time. They protect the Irish State and Irish people at all times. And that role has resulted in the loss of another member of the force

“Throughout this pandemic, the crucial role of frontline workers across the country has been exemplary. The assistance and role played by An Garda Siochána has helped this country come through Covid-19 to date but last night’s events, in the most callous fashion, relay the perils faced every single day by garda officers,” Deputy Feighan said.

“Our Guardians of the Peace live and work among us. They are members of every community in every county – not least in Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Their work can never be taken for granted by the Irish people

“The loss in An Garda Siochána is immeasurable today. All our thoughts and prayers are with the detective garda, his family and those he worked with,” Deputy Feighan said.