Delays for water users at Rooskey Bridge as floating jetties are installed downstream
Rooskey Bridge
All water users are advised of possible delays to bridge lifts and lock operations over the next six weeks in the Rooskey area.
Delays are expected as a result of instream works to install floating jetties immediately downstream of Roosky Bridge between Monday, August 24 and Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Waterways Ireland have apologised for any inconvenience caused and thank users for their cooperation.
