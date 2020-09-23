Keith to cycle over 100kms in aid of Multiple Sclerosis

Leitrim Village resident Keith Naughton is about to embark on a cycle of over 100kms in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Ireland.

The former Leitrim Observer sales executive, who works for Shannonside Radio has set up a fundraising page and explains he is doing another fundraiser for MS Ireland. “It's been a tough year for all charities, so I'm doing what I can.

“So I'm going to cycle from my home, where I grew up, to the outlaws home, where Donna (wife) grew up. I'm calling it, The Callow to Clabby Cycle.

“The route I will take on Google maps says it is 66 miles or 106kms in our money.

“The furthest I've cycled is 70km, about five years ago, so this will be a challenge.

“At the end I'll post a picture of the card to show the collection and the transfer to MS Ireland.

“I'm going to train for the next three/four weeks, build the legs up a bit, and then some fine day in October, jump on and hit the road. Hopefully we will have hit the target of €500 by then!

“This is a charity close to my heart, so all donations will be greatly appreciated. I'm raising money for Multiple Sclerosis Ireland and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a lot or a little. Anything helps. Thank you for your support.

The reason for the fundraiser is “ to enable and empower people affected by Multiple Sclerosis to live the life of their choice to their fullest potential.”

Even though Keith has now exceeded his initial target of €500 he said ”I'm going to leave donations open until 10th October, that is the day I'm planning on hitting the road.

“My good mates Ciarán Ó Fágáin and Gerardwayne Dustysocks Doyle are going to join me on the road, so three bucks will leave Callow, and head for the hills.

“Again, thanks for all the donations so far, and if you haven't, there is still time to donate a few quid.”

To donate click here or go to https://www.facebook.com/donate/2692269377687613/