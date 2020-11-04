Join in the SEAI 21 day home energy challenge

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has launched a 21 day home energy challenge. The challenge will help homeowners form new energy savings habits. These habits will help reduce home energy bills, increase comfort and cosiness, as well as benefitting the environment.

Participating homeowners will receive daily energy saving tips from SEAI through a combination of SMS text alerts and email. They can also join SEAI’s Your Energy Matters Facebook group where they can share experiences and learn from others who are already taking climate action at home. Participants will be invited to complete a quick survey before and after the challenge and will be entered into a competition to win a free Building Energy Rating (BER) assessment for their home. A BER indicates the current energy performance of your home and identifies suitable home energy upgrades, the next logical step after changing your behaviour.

Commenting on the challenge, Tom Halpin, Head of Communications in SEAI said: “This challenge is part of SEAI’s drive to get more and more people involved in real climate action, helping us all to use less fossil fuels. We are all spending more time at home these days, and our heating and electricity bills will likely increase as a result, especially as Winter approaches. This challenge will help people learn good energy saving habits at home. Sometimes what seems like a small change, such as lowering your thermostat to a comfortable 20 degrees, can make a significant difference and can save as much as 10% on your heating bill. Over time these savings all add up for both your pocket and our climate.”

The SEAI Home Energy Challenge will commence on Monday, 09 November. Sign up today at: www.seai.ie/21-day-energy- challenge