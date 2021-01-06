Gardai a Christmas fire damage at Kilronan Castle Hotel

Boyle Gardai are investigating a fire at Kilronan Castle Hotel, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon on December 24, 2020.

It is understood damage was caused to furniture and carpets at the luxury hotel, a sister hotel of Mohill’s Lough Rynn Castle.



The fire broke out between 1.30am and 2am on Christmas Eve morning, Thursday, December 24.

A man was arrested at the scene and Gardai have sent a file to DPP and are awaiting direction in relation to a criminal damage charge.



The hotel remains closed along with all other local hotels, except for essential service under Level 5 restrictions until January 31.

