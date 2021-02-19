Office pods created at remote working hub in Aughrim/Kilmore

Everyone working or studying at home at the moment knows the importance of having good broadband speed and preferably a comfortable and quiet workspace in which to operate.

Now Aughrim Kilmore Development Association has created such a facility in its parish community centre in Dangan.

The community centre was chosen under the National Broadband Plan as a sigh-speed broadband connection point through the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The infrastructure has now been put in place in the centre and this will allow speeds up to 150 mbps downloads and 30 mbps uploads.

Gerry Tiernan, Chairperson of Aughrim Kilmore Development Association, Bernard Donohue, member, Trevor Hunt, CE Supervisor and Clare Connellan, member pictured outside the new IT Hub in Dangan

The Development Association would like to thank Dangan National School for their co-operation with the project.

They also have secured a grant for providing Covid friendly office pods, printers, interactive white board, etc.

They have already received several requests from people interested in using the new facility.

The following services are now available in the new hub:

A hot desk facility where any Leaving Cert or third level student due to poor internet at home can avail of the kitchen area which has been divided up into pods.

Printers, scanners and projectors are on site, while the area is heated and all kitchen and tea making facilities are available.

For anyone looking to hire out office space, they now have two heated small offices, with access to all the office equipment.

All Covid-19 rules and restrictions will be adhered to.

All the facilities are also wheelchair accessible.

Aughrim Kilmore Development Association’s aim is to provide a community service which was not previously available.

Anyone interested in availing of these services please contact Trevor Hunt on 0879652581 or Clare Connellan on 0879471081.