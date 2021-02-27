Man arrested following seizure of €123,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in Roscommon

Gardaí in Roscommon have seized an estimated €123,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis herb and arrested a man following a search operation carried out under Operation Tara in Roscommon.

At approximately 10p.m. last night, Friday 26th February, 2021 Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a property at Lanesboro Road, Roscommon. During the course of the search a total of 4.5 kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €90,000 and 470 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of €33,000 were seized. All drugs with be sent for analysis.

A man 20 years of age was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Castlerea Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.