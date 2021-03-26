Boyle Musical Society's 2021 show postponed

It is with regret that the Committee of Boyle Musical Society announce the postponement of this year’s musical.

Following our Annual General Meeting, which was conducted by Zoom on March 23rd, it was felt that we were not in a position to make any plans for a show in 2021, particularly when there is still no clarification from NPHET or the Government regarding social gatherings and venue capacities.

By now of course, we would normally have a show selected and be ready to announce details of it but with all the uncertainty at present, there is no way that we could organise and prepare for a show in time for the autumn.

This is now the second time that we have had to postpone a Musical due to COVID-19 but we are confident that it will be the last time too.

Once again we are taking this decision purely on the grounds of health and safety and we are very conscious of the need to protect our community, our audiences, our cast, committee and crew, along with our multitude of volunteers and supporters.

We will all miss the excitement of rehearsals, meeting new people, learning new songs and dances, getting into character, fitting costumes, watching the set take shape, waiting in the wings for the curtain to open on the first night and hearing the applause of you, our audience but we will be back in 2022, bigger and better!

Also discussed at the AGM was the continuation of the existing Committee. All of the current members and officers have kindly agreed to stay on board and keep their roles for another year.

We would like to thank you, our audience and all in the local community for the years of support thus far. We are especially grateful to all our local sponsors too and we urge everybody to support them when restrictions are lifted.

Keep safe, everybody.

The Boyle Musical Society Committee.

For more information on Boyle Musical Society please visit www.boylemusicalsociety.com